(CNN) – A 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a plot to use an explosive device to attack the New York State Capitol, officials said Thursday.

Jessica Bowie was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with one count of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, ISIS, said John Sarcone, the First Assistant US Attorney for the Northern District of New York.

“Bowie had plotted to use an explosive device to attack the New York State Capitol and the New York State Senators,” he said.

The woman swore her allegiance to ISIS through multiple audio recordings and conducted surveillance at the Capitol at least five times, taking dozens of photos, said Craig Tremaroli, FBI special agent in charge of the Albany field office.

Bowie bought a gun from a “confidential human source,” saying she intended to use a firearm “on any law enforcement officer who tried to stop her,” Tremaroli said.

Bowie had said she wanted “to destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting,” according to Tremaroli, who cited the criminal complaint.

She allegedly “arranged to have an explosive device made out to carry this attack, even purchasing several of the required materials herself,” said Tremaroli.

Bowie was radicalized online and “spread messages of hate and violence against the American people,” Sarcone said.

The charge against Bowie carries a statutory maximum prison term of 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a lifetime term of supervised release, according to Sarcone.

“Miss Bowie’s alleged plot was serious. It was dangerous, and thanks to the partnerships on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, it was foiled,” Tremaroli said.

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