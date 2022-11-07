HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested Monday after a man died from stab wounds, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Harwich Police Chief David Guillemette said.

Officials said they responded to a 911 call at 9:15 a.m. about a stabbing in Harwich. At 860 Route 28 they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Aneka Brown, 35, was arrested in connection to the death and was charged with Manslaughter and Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon.

Brown is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Orleans District Court.

Harwich Police and State detectives are actively investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)