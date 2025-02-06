BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman was arraigned Friday on a murder charge in connection with the death of a man at a marina in Charlestown earlier this week, officials said.

Nora Nelson, 24, of Boston, was taken into custody at the scene Sunday evening on three outstanding warrants and later then named a person of interest in the death of Joseph Donohue, 65, of Charlestown, who was found dead in a houseboat Sunday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Donohue was stabbed to death. Prosecutors said he was wrapped up in a blue and white covering and secured with duct tape, with weights attached.

Authorities said they also found a dog dead in the water next to the boat.

When Nelson was first arrested, prosecutors said she was uncooperative.

“She was evasive and unresponsive. Her statements were contradictory, and frankly, she lied. She stated that her name was Casey and she also stated that the victim was at a strip club,” said prosecutor Rita Muse.

Divers recovered a silver and black knife this week in the water by the boat, with a piece of the tip missing, prosecutors said. The missing piece was later discovered in Donohue’s head by the medical examiner, they said.

Police say they were granted the murder arrest warrant Thursday out of Charlestown District Court.

Nelson previously worked as a contractor for Fort Meade in Maryland, “creating technology for missiles.” Most recently, she interned at Harvard University, prosecutors said.

She pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Friday. She is due back in court next month.

“Ms. Nelson maintains her innocence and she’ll present her defense at trial,” said Ian Davis, Nelson’s attorney.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

