DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing arson charges in connection with a fire at her home in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

Officials said Nikia Rivera, 45, told booking officers “the devil made me do it, there are ghosts in my house,” after they caught up with the resident, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Rivera was charged after police and firefighters responded to Mora Street around 11:20 a.m., where several people needed rescue as flames ripped through a triple-decker there.

According to the DA’s office, while responding, a witness informed police that Rivera told him “I’m sorry, I had to do it,” before leaving the scene on foot.

Police later made contact with the resident, who allegedly said “I had to do it. That house is haunted. I lit the house on fire.”

Rivera was later charged in Dorchester District Court and ordered by a judge to undergo evaluation at a facility in Worcester.

“It’s fortunate that this woman’s actions did not result in any residents or responders being seriously injured or killed. Her statements are obviously disturbing and an immediate evaluation is the proper next step,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

