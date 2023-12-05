SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman charged in connection with a fight inside the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus last month appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty.

The fight happened on the night before Thanksgiving and was captured on camera.

Authorities said Rosaria Sophia McCauly, 32, of North Reading turned herself into police earlier in the day Tuesday.

As she faced a judge, prosecutors outlined allegations against McCauly, saying she used a bottle to hit two men over the head.

“The defendant created an incredibly dangerous situation,” said prosecutor Kevin Hennessy. “This was a crowded night at the Kowloon the night before Thanksgiving.”

“Things obviously got out of hand,” Hennessy continued.

McCauly is one of four people charged in connection with the fight. She is facing charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct.

While prosecutors laid out aspects of their case, McCauly’s attorney said his client is a traveling nurse who was defending her boyfriend as he was being beat up by five other men.

“My client was out to eat with her boyfriend,” said attorney Todd Siegel. “They ended up going to the bar. My client tells me her boyfriend was attacked by not just two guys but five guys.”

McCauly’s arraignment wrapped up shortly before 5 p.m.

McCauly later declined to comment when approached while leaving the courthouse.

Prosecutors on Tuesday originally sought $10,000 cash bail, citing McCauly’s arrest record from Missori, which includes a drug possession case, a drunk driving charge and an animal cruelty charge.

The judge, instead, opted to release McCauly on personal recognisance with an order to stay away from Kowloon and any victims. She is due back in court next month.

The other people charged in the case are due to face various charges in court in the coming days.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)