Woman charged in crash that killed 6-year-old in Westwood

gofundme

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a November crash in Westwood that killed a 6-year-old boy.

Anne Marie McInnis, 20, is being charged with motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation following the crash.

Eddie Thomson, 6, died after being struck in a crosswalk in the area of Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive in Westwood, according to the family in a statement on a GoFundMe page.

The boy’s father, Rob, was also injured in the crash.

 

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending