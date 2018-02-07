Woman charged in crash that killed 6-year-old in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a November crash in Westwood that killed a 6-year-old boy.

Anne Marie McInnis, 20, is being charged with motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation following the crash.

Eddie Thomson, 6, died after being struck in a crosswalk in the area of Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive in Westwood, according to the family in a statement on a GoFundMe page.

The boy’s father, Rob, was also injured in the crash.

