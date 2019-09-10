Woman charged in Danvers road rage incident found not guilty

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman caught on video in a fight with another driver has been found not guilty in the road rage incident, officials said.

Susan Lavoie, 64, of Beverly, was found not guilty on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct by a jury in Salem Superior Court Monday, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a fight in March where Lavoie and 33-year-old Catherine Bergen of Gloucester were seen standing outside the cars in the middle of Route 128 in Danvers, slapping each other as motorists drove by.

Lavoie told police she was acting in self-defense and Bergen also claimed she was acting in self-defense, and that Lavoie intentionally cut her off.

Bergen has a court proceeding in October.

