Woman charged in deadly chain-reaction crash in Woburn faces judge

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman charged in a deadly chain-reaction crash in Woburn faced a judge Friday.

Lynn Dewolfe has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and operating under the influence charges.

Christoper Weisz was killed when police say Dewolfe crashed her car into another vehicle, causing it to hit the victim’s motorcycle on I-59 North in Reading back in 2017.

Investigators say she was on drugs at the time and was pulled over in Burlington just moments before the crash, but a state trooper did not take her into custody.

The victim’s family was emotional when they spoke at Friday’s hearing.

“On Aug. 24, 2017, our lives were forever changed,” the victim’s widow, Alexis Weisz, said. “I remember that day as if it were yesterday. It was the most painful day of my life.”

“Because of Lynn Dewolfe, I will never see my father again,” the victim’s son, Maxwell Weisz, said. “My life has been permanently changed.”

The case was continued to a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)