DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama was charged with reckless murder in the death of another woman’s unborn child during an altercation, news outlets reported.

Iveonna Samone Turner, 20, was arrested by Dothan police on Friday night. Evidence indicated Turner kicked and punched a 37-year-old victim in the stomach, causing her to lose the early-term fetus, police said.

Turner was jailed with bail set at $500,000.

Turner had filed a request in Houston County on Thursday seeking court protection from the woman, WTVY-TV reported. She alleged that the woman and her son, with whom Turner has an 8-week-old child, “jumped” her during a dispute while she was picking up the child.

A hearing on the motion is set for Feb. 10.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)