Woman charged in Lowell carjacking to undergo mental-health evaluation

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A woman accused of carjacking a cab driver on Tuesday in Lowell before going on a destructive crime spree appeared in court Wednesday, where her attorney attributed the alleged actions to a mental illness.

Cab driver James Gothier said Leonilda Delacruz, 23, scratched, punched, dragged him down the street and then fled in his vehicle.

Delacruz crashed the carjacked cab on Rodgers Street around 9:30 a.m. and then tried to commandeer several other vehicles, including a truck and a police cruiser, according to authorities.

Delacruz allegedly crashed the cab into the back of a dump truck – going about 70 miles per hour – and attempted to steal the truck but was thwarted by the driver. Police said a nearby officer tracked Delacruz down, but as he approached her, she allegedly attempted to steal his cruiser.

In court, a doctor said Delacruz is paranoid and suffers from hallucinations.

“A few days ago, she was observing a black shadow in her home that would follow her around, watch her in the bedroom and this prevented her from sleeping,” said Court Clinician Dr. Andrea Buonaugurio.

A Lowell District Court judge ordered Delacruz held without bail to undergo a mental-health evaluation.

“I think this is another case – we’ve seen so many of – that untreated mental illness is a major issue,” said Robert Normandin, Delacruz’s attorney.

Delacruz faces several charges, including carjacking and assault and battery. She is due back in court in April.

