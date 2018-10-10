Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine, arrives for her arraignment on manslaughter charges at the York County Superior Court in Alfred, Maine, Monday, June 4, 2018. Sharrow is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst, a West Newfield, Maine, on Friday, June 1, 2018. Coincidentally, Parkhurst, a Vietnam War veteran, confessed five years ago to killing a 4-year-old girl in a 1968 hit-and-run. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

YORK, Maine (AP) — A woman charged with driving onto a baseball field and killing a man with her car is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

A grand jury returned an indictment including manslaughter and aggravated assault against 51-year-old Carol Sharrow last week. The Sanford resident is charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfield during a June 1 baseball game at Goodall Park in her hometown.

Officials with York County Superior Court say Sharrow’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 9.

A video of the baseball game showed Sharrow’s car circling bases as umpires and players ran from the scene.

Sharrow’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

