Woman charged in Stoneham hit-and-run that left 4 kids injured faces judge

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Burlington woman accused of a hit-and-run crash that left four children injured in Stoneham earlier this month faced a judge on Tuesday.

Stephanie DeTomasi was arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, destruction of evidence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

DeTomasi is accused of plowing into four children who were standing with their bikes in front of a home near the intersection of Elm Street and MacArthur Road on the evening of Oct. 13.

Video of the incident showed the moment the vehicle hit them, sending them flying into the shrubbery.

All four juveniles were treated at the scene. Two were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. They were all in court to witness Tuesday’s arraignment.

The car also hit a parked vehicle before driving away with a bicycle lodged underneath it.

After the incident, police say DeTomasi fled to Lynn, where she removed the license plates and placed a cover over the vehicle.

DeTomasi was ordered held on $1,000 bail and must refrain from drug and alcohol use.

She is due back in court in November.

