Woman charged with assaulting man wearing MAGA hat at Falmouth restaurant

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after she was seen yelling at and attacking a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Falmouth restaurant.

Witnesses say she wouldn’t calm down as she appeared to knock the hat off Bryton Turner’s head.

“I’m just trying to sit here, eat a nice meal, you see this,” Turner says in a video of the alleged incident. “People like that, that’s the problem.”

Police say Turner was eating dinner at the Casa Vallarta Mexican restaurant with friends when the woman began yelling at him and pulling the hat with the Trump slogan off his head.

“They weren’t really saying anything to her. All of a sudden, she got up and tried taking the hat off,” said bartender Geo Macario.

Macario says he tried calming the woman down, but she kept going.

“She went up to him and went to do it again, kind of hit him, so somebody called the cops,” he said. “They tried escorting her out, (and) when she was walking out she tried going after him again.”

“She’s trying to grab my hat in front of four officers. Not smart. Now she’s getting cuffed,” Turner says in the video.

According to court documents, the woman told officers she was upset Turner was wearing the hat in a Mexican restaurant.

But staff says her behavior was inappropriate.

“You really can’t do stuff like that,” Macario said. “You might have your own ideas, but you can’t touch anyone. Just by that, she’s in the wrong for doing that.”

