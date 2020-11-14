Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 2 houses in NH, seriously injuring passenger

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after a violent crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday that left her passenger with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on South Mammoth Road at 2 a.m. found a car with two people inside that had struck two houses before stopping on a lawn, police said. The passenger was seriously injured and taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital, according to police.

The driver, Norma Salvador, 26, of Lowell, was charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree assault due to the nature of the passenger’s injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)