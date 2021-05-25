Woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-93 in NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after police say she was impaired behind the wheel when she slammed into a box truck while driving the wrong direction down an off-ramp in Salem, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Exit 1 off-ramp around 2:51 a.m. found a 2009 Subaru Forester that had crashed into a 2016 Isuzu box truck head-on, according to New Hampshire state police. The driver of the Forester, Anne E. Bell, 26, of Albany, New York, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Medical Center, where she was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct.

The driver of the box truck was uninjured.

