Woman charged with DWI after leading officers on car chase in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Hudson, New Hampshire woman is facing an impaired driving charge after police say she led officers on a brief car chase early Saturday morning that came to a crashing end.

An officer patrolling Wason Road about 1:05 a.m. tried to pull over a vehicle when he noticed the driver was operating erratically but the motorist refused to stop an sped away, according to Hudson police.

A short time later, while police were in pursuit, the driver crossed the double line, lost control, slammed into a telephone pole, and ended up down an embankment, police said.

The driver, later identified as Morene Gagnon, 59, of Hudson, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a minor injury. She was later arrested on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence, disobeying a police officer, and conduct after an accident.

She was released on $2,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on Sept. 20.

