Woman charged with hosting underage drinking party in Dover, NH

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hudson, New Hampshire woman is facing facilitating underage drinking charges after a house party last week, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an underage drinking party on Williams Drive at 10:30 p.m. found numerous minors who admitted to drinking alcohol, police said.

The homeowner, Nancy Harrington, was present at the house and was charged with facilitating an underage houes party. Harrington was released on bail until arraignment at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on July 31.

