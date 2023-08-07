MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested over the weekend and arraigned on Monday in connection with a deadly stabbing in Marlboro last week, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced.

Authorities first responded on Wednesday to an apartment on Saint Ives Way after a neighbor called 911 to report an altercation, the DA’s office said.

On scene, the DA’s office said Marlboro police found 45-year-old Eric Murray suffering from apparent stab wounds. In addition to Murray, the DA’s office said police found 37-year-old Darlene Carreras with cuts on her hands. Murray was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Carreras was also taken to a hospital before being released.

The DA’s office said Murray’s son, who was under the age of 18, was found unhurt in the home when police responded.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that Ms. Carreras and Mr. Murray had been in a romantic relationship and had been seeing each other regularly,” the DA’s office said in its announcement on Monday. “Last week, the victim went to the defendant’s home and the two of them got into an altercation during which time Ms. Carreras allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest, killing him.”

The DA’s office said Carreras allegedly applied pressure to Murray’s wound but, instead of calling 911, called a friend for help. Carreras was later arrested in Worcester on Saturday and subsequently arraigned on a charge of manslaughter.

Carreras was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for a date later this month at her initial court appearance on Monday.

