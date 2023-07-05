MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old woman from New Bedford is facing multiple charges, including OUI-Liquor, after a crash on I-95 left several people injured overnight in Mansfield, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, near the highway’s 11 mile marker on I-95 south.

According to authorities, a vehicle had been struck nearby, leaving several occupants injured while the vehicle that hit them allegedly drove away.

State police did not specify how many occupants were hurt, but said they were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for what were considered minor injuries.

An MSP official said troopers later found another vehicle with “significant front end damage” parked in the grass area “off to the side of the ramp to a rest area on I-95 south.”

Following an investigation, state police arrested Damaris Perez-Alcina, who is now facing charges that include:

OUI-Liquor

Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury

Marked Lanes Violation

Negligent Operation of Motor Vehicle

