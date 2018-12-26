Woman charged with OUI, victim extricated after serious rollover crash in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford woman is facing a charge of operating under the influence of drugs after a serious rollover crash in Hopkinton on Wednesday left a 77-year-old Londonderry, New Hampshire, woman trapped in her vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to a crash on Hayden Rowe Street about 12 p.m. found a pair of mangled SUVs, one of which had flipped on its roof, according to the Hopkinton Police Department.

Firefighters extricated the elderly victim from her vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were said to be “non-life-threatening.”

Police identified the driver of the other vehicle as 55-year-old Kim Lupien.

Lupien crossed the yellow line and struck the other vehicle head-on, causing her to flip, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital.

She is charged with negligent operation and operating under the influence of drugs.

The crash remains under investigation.

Traffic advisory- Hayden Rowe street closed temporarily due to accident. Seek alternate route pic.twitter.com/DciMkHv72x — Hopkintonpolice (@Hopkintonpolice) December 26, 2018

