Woman charged with second drunken driving offense after Berkley school bus crash to face a judge

BERKELEY, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman accused of drunken driving in a scary crash involving a school bus Saturday is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The terrifying scene unfolded on Route 24 in Berkeley just before 10 p.m. Saturday when a Subaru and a school bus were heading southbound when both vehicles lost control and ended up in the woods near the highway, badly damaged.

“When we got there, there were approximately 25 of the patients on the ground, spread out,” said Berkeley fire chief Scott Fournier.

A witness in a car nearby, Patrick Montrond, said the driver of the Subaru hit him.

“She started swerving in the middle of the road and then she came and cut off the bus in front and the bus hit her, hit the car, and both of them flipped over,” he said.

The 27-year-old driver, Christy Gilpatrick of Warren, Rhode Island, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol — second offense — and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. But whether she played a role in the crash is still under investigation.

Officials say about 23 people ranging in age from infants to elderly adults were on board. Several people, including some children, suffered serious injuries.

“Injuries were anywhere from broken arms to head injuries, facial injuries, even the possibility of a collapsed lung,” Fournier said.

Police say the group was made up of employees of the bus company, First Student, and their families and friends. They were returning to Tiverton, Rhode Island from a popular Christmas festival, La Salette Shrine in Attleboro.

Church leaders say they’re so upset that a festive evening at their event ended in such an awful way.

“We will keep these people in our prayers,” said Reverend Ted Brown.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)