Woman charged with sending Sen. Collins threatening letter

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman is facing federal charges of mailing a threatening letter to the home of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins last year.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor says 37-year-old Suzanne Muscara, of Burlington, mailed starch to the Republican senator’s husband, Thomas Daffron, with a letter that claimed to have been coated with “ricin residue.”

Muscara was arrested Friday. Daffron received the letter in October at the couple’s Bangor home. It was unsigned and accused Collins of having “betrayed the people of Maine.”

The mailing came after Collins cast a key vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Muscara is due in court Monday afternoon. She faces up to 10 years in prison. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney to comment on her behalf.

