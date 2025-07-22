BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dracut woman appeared in federal court Tuesday accused of sharing confidential information from a grand jury; a 7News source says the woman was a member of the federal grand jury that looked into the Karen Read investigation.

Prosecutors said she spoke with others about things she learned while on that jury; she confirmed Tuesday she plans to plead guilty.

Jessica Leslie, 34, made an initial appearance in federal court Tuesday, charged with one count of criminal contempt. The appearance as brief, with the charge read and the possible penalties explained.

Federal officials claimed they have evidence Leslie leaked secret grand jury information sometime after May 26, 2022, four months after Read’s boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, was found dead in a Canton snowstorm.

Last month a jury found read not guilty of the three most serious charges she faced.

Court documents indicate Leslie “disclosed information presented to the grand jury to unauthorized individuals including the names of various witnesses and the substance of their testimony”.

Leslie agreed to plead guilty; in return she will receive a light sentence of one day in jail, deemed served, and two years probation. She will not face a fine.

