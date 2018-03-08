Woman charged with shooting at Massachusetts trooper found competent

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A woman who allegedly shot at a Massachusetts state trooper in 2015 has been found competent to stand trial.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 49-year-old Julie Rabinowitz was found competent Wednesday after a state forensic psychologist examined her and reviewed previous assessments.

Authorities say shot at the trooper as he drove in Mansfield in 2015. The trooper wasn’t injured and the shooter fled, but investigators found a rifle and a hat at the scene.

Rabinowitz wasn’t arrested in the case until earlier this year when she was tied to the shooting through DNA. She had given a DNA sample after her conviction for attacking her ex-husband with a hatchet.

Her lawyer has said the trooper originally reported seeing a man fleeing the scene.

She has pleaded not guilty.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)