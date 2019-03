REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman charged in connection with striking and killing two young girls in December faced a judge on Monday.

Police say Autumn Harris, 42, of Boston, struck and killed a five-year-old girl and her two-month-old sister in Revere. Three others were injured, as well.

Harris is charged with motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)