Woman, child extricated from wreckage after fallen tree smashes car to pieces in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman and a four-year-old child were extricated from the vehicle they were riding in after a massive tree toppled over and smashed it to pieces in Milton on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Randolph Avenue near Brook Road and Adams Street around 11:35 a.m. found a white sedan that had its door torn off and several tree branches piled up on the street.

Photos shared by the Milton Police Department showed the car door resting against a tree trunk in the middle of the street.

Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to pull both victims from the vehicle. No serious injuries were reported.

A utility pole was also ripped out of the sidewalk and power lines were knocked to the ground.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Parts of the town could be without power as repairs are made.

