NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman and child are facing animal cruelty charges after police say a video circulated showing them abandoning a dog in New Bedford last month.

On June 12, animal control officers said they received reports of a video circulating on social media that showed the dog getting left behind in the town’s south end sector, according to a release issued by the department.

The dog was rescued and officers said it appeared to be in good health.

The child is facing an additional charge for witness intimidation.

No further details were made available.

