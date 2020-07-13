Woman, child rescued from Medford house fire

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a woman and a child from a burning home in Medford early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported house fire on Brookings Street around 2:30 a.m. used a ladder to get a woman and a child out of the home, according to Medford police.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene to help the displaced residents.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)