Woman, child rescued from overnight building fire on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a woman and a child from the third floor of a four-story building that broke out in flames overnight on Beacon Hill.
Crews responding to 22 Beacon Street on Beacon Hill around 6 a.m. found smoke showing from the first floor and were able to extinguish the blaze. Businesses are located on the first floor and apartments are located on the second, third and fourth floors.
The woman and the child saved were evaluated and are expected to be OK.
One firefighter suffered minor cuts and is also expected to be OK.
Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)