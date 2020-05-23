Woman claiming self defense stabs man with box cutter in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man early Saturday morning in South Boston.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Chauncy Street just before 4 a.m. found a man who was suffering from a stab wound, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers later located Aljamelia Warner, 43, of Boston, who matched the description of the suspect near Harrison Avenue and Beech Street, police said.

She told police a man physically assaulted her so she stabbed him in self defense, officers said.

A witness in the area said the victim and suspect were negotiating a drug transaction when the man became aggressive, striking the woman with a bamboo stick in the face, according to police.

A box cutter was recovered at the scene and Warner was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

