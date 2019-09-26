KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WHDH) — A Tennessee woman claims a trip to a nail salon back in February left her with a flesh-eating bacteria.

Jayne Sharp visited Jazzy Nail Bar in Turkey Creek and two hours after leaving noticed throbbing in her thumb and flu-like symptoms, she told WATE.

She went to the hospital, where a nurse practitioner gave her a shot of pain medicine before she fell asleep.

The nurse practitioner went to check on Sharp a short time later, resulting in Sharp being rushed to the emergency room.

“I really credit her and her care for waking me to see how I was feeling, or I would have slept through the night. And the doctors said if I hadn’t gotten to the emergency room when I did, that I wouldn’t be here,” she told WATE.

Sharp underwent multiple surgeries after doctors discovered she had a flesh-eating bacteria in her hand.

She says she lost feeling in her thumb and two of her fingers tingle.

“There are so many girls and guys that go to salons to get manicures and pedicures, and they have no idea what can happen to them,” Sharpe told WATE. “Often times through the day because I cannot feel everything with my arm and hand, I am reminded of that horible time, but I’m very grateful that I lived through it when some don’t.”

A spokesperson with the state department that inspects all salons annually and after complaints are filed told WATE that Jazzy Nails was inspected at the time and no violations were found.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)