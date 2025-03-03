BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old woman reported she was stung by a scorpion at Boston’s Logan International Airport Sunday evening, police said.

At around 7:30 p.m., the woman told troopers she was getting her luggage in the customs section of Terminal E when she was stung, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

