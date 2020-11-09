Woman climbs out window to escape 2-alarm Gardner house fire

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire in Gardner left two people trapped Monday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Coburn Avenue where firefighters worked to extinguish the heavy fire that was tearing through the back of the building.

Officials said one woman had to climb out a window to escape the flames and another person’s hair was burned.

No one was seriously hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

