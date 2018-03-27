Woman crashes stolen cab, tries to steal dump truck in Lowell, witnesses say

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell say they are investigating after a woman carjacked a taxi cab, crashed it and tried to steal a dump truck.

Authorities responded around 10 a.m. to Rodgers Street near Shedd Park for a report of a crash and found a badly damaged cab.

Jimmy Gothier says he was in his cab when he was suddenly pulled from his vehicle and dragged. Gothier was treated for rash burns.

“All of sudden she opens the front door of my car and starts trying to pull me out,” Gothier said. “When I’m pushing away, she started beating my face.”

The woman then crashed the cab into several vehicles and tried to steal a dump truck but fled after an unsuccessful attempt, according to witnesses.

The woman was tracked down by police. She was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The woman’s name was not immediately available. It’s not clear if she’s been charged.

