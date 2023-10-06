DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who survived a lightning strike while out walking her dog in Dorchester continues to recover and was recently reunited with her canine companion.

Thalita Teixeira Padilla was critically injured on Sept. 9 when she was struck by lightning while walking along Savin Hill Beach. The 31-year-old travel nurse had been walking her dog, Bruce, with a friend when it happened.

Left with serious injuries, she was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment while Massachusetts State Police asked for the public’s help in finding Bruce, who ran off after the incident.

That same night, a man named Hiep Ngo Pare was able to come across the pup and, weeks later, the two were reunited as Thalita continues her recovery.

Sharing photos of the reunion, Thalita’s family also shared footage with 7NEWS of the 31 year old going outside for the first time since she was injured.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support her can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)