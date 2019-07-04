Woman critically injured, good Samaritan stabbed in Worcester restaurant attack

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured, one critically, during a stabbing attack inside a Worcester restaurant Wednesday night that was broken up by a good Samaritan.

Officers responding to a reported altercation inside O’Conner’s Restaurant on Boylston Street about 8 p.m. found a woman who had been stabbed several times by a man, according to Worcester police.

She was taken to the hospital with what were considered to be life-threatening injuries.

Allan Corson Jr., who tried to break up the fight, suffered a stab wound as well, according to his father, who said his son was slashed in the back.

“We just started hearing a scream and screaming from a lady,” Corson said. “Sort of, ‘Help me help me,’ and my son jumped up and he ran out with a couple other gentlemen and he was the first one to make the tackle.”

Corson Jr. is expected to be OK.

Police have taken the suspect into custody. His name has not been released.

Investigators say the attack was not random.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)