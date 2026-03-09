SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in Southbridge Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the blaze on South Street.

Fire officials said the woman was trapped on the first floor of the home, but was eventually rescued and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

