Woman critically injured in Westport hit-and-run dies, police still searching for driver

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The 30-year-old Fall River woman who was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Westport last week has died, officials said.

Stephanie Tripp died Thursday at Rhode Island Hospital as a result of injuries she sustained when she was struck by a vehicle in the area of 288 Old Bedford Road about 8:15 p.m. on May 7, Stephanie Tripp, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Investigators are turning to the public for help finding the driver of a gray BMW 3 Series vehicle that is most likely a model from 1999 through 2005, and should have sustained minor damage to its hood, front end and front passenger side.

A preliminary investigation suggests Tripp was walking along the side of the roadway when she was struck.

The male operator of the vehicle that hit her allegedly exited the car, told a witness he was sorry and didn’t mean to hit Tripp, and fled the scene.

Although another witness chased the suspect vehicle, police say they lost it in the area of Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth.

Anyone with information is urged to call Massachusetts State Police Trooper Phil Giardino at 508-961-1928 or Westport Police detectives at 508-636-1122.

