Woman dead, 1 injured in Methuen house fire

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire that left one woman dead on Friday night in Methuen.

Emergency crews responding to a call for a house fire on Lisa Lane found a man who self evacuated from the home with his dog. He told authorities that he couldn’t find his wife.

The fire was quickly extinguished and a victim, identified as a woman, was found dead in a second story bedroom.

The single family home suffered significant damage and one other person was injured, fire officials said.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious.

