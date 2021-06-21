PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – Officials are investigating a violent rollover crash in Plymouth on Monday that left a woman dead.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 3 southbound around 12:50 p.m. found an overturned vehicle in Eel River near the Jordan Road overpass, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley said the car went off the highway, onto the median, and through trees and bushes before plummeting into the water below.

Video showed crews using a rotator tow truck to lift the crumpled vehicle out of the river.

The crashed caused lengthy traffic delays for much of the afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)