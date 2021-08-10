LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has died and a man is hospitalized after the moped they were riding on collided with a dump truck in Lynn on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Western Avenue and Washington Street around 9:20 a.m. found a 68-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman injured in the roadway, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead. The man was also transported for evaluation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the dump truck and the moped were both turning right onto Washington Street at the time of the crash. The moped was said to be traveling in the inside lane.

“It was horrible,” a woman who witnessed the crash said. “I drove away and cried for awhile.”

Officials say the dump truck driver is cooperating with an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Lynn police with the investigation.

