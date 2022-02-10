ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman died and another person was seriously hurt in a fire that ripped through a home in Abington early Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Linwood Street around 3:45 a.m., where 45-year-old Susan Boerman was pronounced dead, according to Abington fire officials.

A person who was able to get out of the house on their own suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Brockton hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Neighbor Robyn Doherty described the moment she learned about the fire.

“My neighbor called me and told me that the house across the street was on fire so I jumped out of bed and went to the window and saw that it was in flames,” she recalled. “It’s very scary. I feel terrible for the family.”

Crews from neighboring towns assisted in putting out the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though fire officials believe it may have been an electrical fire that originated in the living room.

The fire is not considered suspicious, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

No additional information was immediately available.

