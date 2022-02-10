ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman died and another person was seriously hurt in a fire that ripped through a home in Abington early Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Linwood Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting out of the top floor of a home.

The name of the woman who was pronounced dead has not been released.

A person who was able to get out of the house on their own suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Brockton hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Neighbor Robyn Doherty described the moment she learned about the fire.

“My neighbor called me and told me that the house across the street was on fire so I jumped out of bed and went to the window and saw that it was in flames,” she recalled. “It’s very scary. I feel terrible for the family.”

Crews from neighboring towns assisted in putting out the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#BREAKING Abington Fire officials say they found one woman dead inside the home that caught fire early this morning. Still no update on the other victim’s condition.



Details:

– House fire call came in around 4 a.m.

– 1 serious injury, 1 death

– No cause of fire yet @7News https://t.co/IIMDCvQQar — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) February 10, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)