BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning crash in Bolton on Saturday that left a woman dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersction of Wattaquadock Hill and Old Bay roads around 9:30 a.m. found a Honda SUV and Ford F-350 pickup truck that had been involved in a crash, according to police.

The 59-year-old woman who was driving the Honda was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Bolton Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section (CARS) Unit with assistance from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

