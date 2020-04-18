Woman dead in Methuen house fire

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire that left one woman dead in Methuen.

Emergency crews responding to a call for a house fire on Friday night found a man who self evacuated from the home with his dog. He told authorities that he couldn’t find his wife.

The fire was quickly extinguished and a victim, identified as a woman, was found dead in a second story bedroom.

No additional information was immediately released.

