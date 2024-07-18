FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Wednesday when they were struck by a box truck while volunteering for a non-profit in Fall River, officials said.

The 67-year-old woman who died was identified as Jean Revil, of Dartmouth, and she was volunteering for an organization called My Brother’s Keeper at the time of the crash, the Bristol District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

The non-profit organizes drop-offs and pickups of donated furniture.

Revil and the 64-year-old Bristol, R.I. man who was also struck were helping to pick up a dresser at 214 Joseph Drive around noon, the office said.

The driver of the box truck, a 25-year-old Taunton woman also involved with the non-profit, backed the vehicle up and hit the two volunteers who were behind it, according to the DA’s office.

Revil was pronounced dead and the 64-year-old man was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital in Bedford, the DA’s office said. He was in critical, but stable condition Thursday morning.

The crash remains under investigation by the DA’s office and the Fall River Police Department.

