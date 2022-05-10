FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police took a man into custody Tuesday after a tense hours-long standoff near a Falmouth elementary school came to an end.

The North Falmouth Elementary School was placed in lockdown around 10:45 a.m. after officers received reports of gunshots fired inside an Old Main Street home, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

“We were told by family members that there may be a victim inside,” said Police Chief Edward Dunne.

As officers approached, they said 24-year-old Tyler James Gibbs was waiting outside and armed.

“At some risk to themselves, they entered the house in question to find a victim they had been told had been shot,” Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said.

Out of concern for the safety of those living nearby, neighbors were temporarily evacuated from their homes and the students were dismissed early from the school.

“They just said, ‘You have to come now.’ So, I walked out and you see police with guns, one the ground pointing a the house, so it was pretty scary,” said neighbor Barbara Fagan.

Twenty-one-year-old Kianna Barrows was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Gibbs was taken into custody, and the investigation remains “very active,” police said. He will be facing a murder charge in connection with the incident, authorities said. Investigators say he and Barrows were known to each other.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office is heading the investigation, with Falmouth Police detectives assisting.

