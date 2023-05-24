MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An alarming attack unfolded inside a Manchester, New Hampshire home earlier this week when police said a stranger lunged at a woman with a knife.

The woman is okay. She recently described the frightening moments, though, where she said she came face to face with the unknown man.

“When I was coming back in from checking the backyard, I heard a ruckus in the basement, so I opened the door and the first thing I see was a guy screaming, ‘I’m Josh, I live here! It’s ok!” said Annelys Rodriguez.

The incident happened on on Wilson Street on Tuesday afternoon. Rodriguez, 22, sprung into action, slamming the basement door on the man, who police identified as 50-year-old Joshua Converse.

Rodriguez said she thought she had the man trapped. Then, she said he burst through the door holding a weapon.

Rodriguez said she was able to flee through a second door.

“When he got to the middle of the hallway, he did pull out a knife on me and that’s when I screamed for help,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said her uncle came to her aid while carrying her six-month-old daughter. Her uncle, she continued, handed the baby to her before he wrestled with Converse, who then took off.

Manchester police on Wednesday said they eventually arrested Converse.

Now, Converse is facing multiple charges including attempted burglary, first degree attempted assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, falsifying physical evidence, stalking, and breach of bail. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Rodriguez said the locks in her family’s house have been changed. While she said she is relieved Converse has been arrested, she said she hasn’t been left with much peace of mind.

“I just gotta keep my eyes open,” she said. “You don’t know who the next person could be.”

