Woman died after being hit by a truck and then dragged for miles by another vehicle, police say

(CNN) — A pedestrian was struck by a truck in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Thursday morning and then dragged by another vehicle for several miles, police said.

Wheeling police were dispatched at 6:36 a.m. for a report of a pickup truck hitting a pedestrian in the Warwood neighborhood, according to a news release from the department. But when they arrived, they did not find a victim.

A second 911 call reported that miles away, a second vehicle was seen dragging a body, the release said.

“Further investigation led police investigators to believe a woman was hit by a pickup truck in Warwood and then dragged by a second vehicle to the Washington Avenue area,” the release said.

The woman, identified as 54-year-old Michelle Lynn Czoka from Ohio, did not survive, police reported. A cause of death will be determined by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

The department is still investigating the incident, but both drivers have been located, the release said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)