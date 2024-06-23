GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman pulled from a four-alarm house fire in Georgetown late Saturday night has died, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 238 East Main St. around 10:50 p.m. learned that a woman was still inside, according to Georgetown Fire Chief Matt McKay.

The woman was found with serious injuries on the second floor and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Three other people were able to evacuate the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

